NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $273.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.15 and a 200-day moving average of $260.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

