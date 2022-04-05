NXM Price Reaches $115.98 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. NXM has a total market cap of $766.08 million and $36,026.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $115.98 or 0.00252373 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00106663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,151 coins and its circulating supply is 6,605,459 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

