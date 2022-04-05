Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.28 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

