Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $182.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

