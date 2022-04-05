OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCANF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of OCANF opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.35.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

