OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $39.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5,280.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 430,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 422,224 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $14,393,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 31,901.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 344,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.02. 1,195,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,119. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

