Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL traded down $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $270.56. 12,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

