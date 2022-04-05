OM Holdings Limited (OMH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on May 5th

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from OM’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

OM Company Profile

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. The company owns and operates Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

