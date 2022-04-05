OM Holdings Limited (OMH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on May 5th

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from OM’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
OM Company Profile (Get Rating)
