OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $811.92 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00012367 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $811.92 million and approximately $147.66 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00245007 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

