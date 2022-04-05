OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.82.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 829.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,400. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

