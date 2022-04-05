OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ONCS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.00. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.55.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

