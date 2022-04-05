ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.