Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. Onex has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

