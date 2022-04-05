Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0777 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. Onex has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 16.27 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

