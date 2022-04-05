Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shot up 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

