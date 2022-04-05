Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.83 million and $54,280.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

