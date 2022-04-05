Oppenheimer Comments on RH’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $330.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.24 and its 200 day moving average is $516.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $317.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $165,770,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,623 shares of company stock valued at $409,484,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

