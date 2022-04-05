Oppenheimer Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $26.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Farfetch stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

