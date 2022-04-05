Oppenheimer Raises Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Price Target to $10.00

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Celularity alerts:

CELU stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Celularity has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.