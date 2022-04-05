Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. 124,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.49. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.