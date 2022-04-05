Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €10.00 to €9.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $11.74. Orange shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 31,214 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Orange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Orange by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

