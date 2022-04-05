Orca Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $46,915,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

