Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.65. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 98,008 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 38.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

