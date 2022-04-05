OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.46) to GBX 790 ($10.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.40 ($9.28).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.35. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The company has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.