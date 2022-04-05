Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,049,000 after acquiring an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

