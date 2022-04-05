Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $14,317,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $13,133,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

