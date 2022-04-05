Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

