Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

