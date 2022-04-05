Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

