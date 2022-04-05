Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

ED opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $96.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

