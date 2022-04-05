Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

