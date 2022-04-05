Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,175,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

