Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $458.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $404.91 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.