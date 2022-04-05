Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 431,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -118.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

