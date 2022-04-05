PAC Protocol (PAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88,661.00

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and $88,661.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004107 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 226.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011598 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,378,810,200 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.