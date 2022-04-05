Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.69. 28,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.