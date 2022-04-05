PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Achieves $2.73 Billion

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $300.05 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $9.73 or 0.00021138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 702,457,283 coins and its circulating supply is 280,998,264 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

