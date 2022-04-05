Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Decreased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.68. 2,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,709. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.04 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,284.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

