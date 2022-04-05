PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $319.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $320.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.10 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $365.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the period.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.92. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

