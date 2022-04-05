Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.49

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.49 and last traded at C$16.45, with a volume of 60798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.43.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

