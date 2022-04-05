Paychex, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $140.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
