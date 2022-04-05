PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PCTEL by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

