PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
