Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.09).

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 1,089 ($14.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 651.20 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.51). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,043.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

