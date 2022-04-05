Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

NYSE:PEI opened at $0.65 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,232 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $192,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,898.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 208,560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

