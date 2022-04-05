PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of PFSI opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,983,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after buying an additional 160,039 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

