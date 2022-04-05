PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PepsiCo outpaced the industry in the past year as it continued its robust revenue surprise trend for the 12th straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2021. Revenues benefited from volume growth and robust price/mix in the reported quarter. Earnings were in line with estimates and improved year over year. The company benefits from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gains from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. In 2022, it expects to retain the strength and momentum witnessed in 2021. However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in fourth quarter 2021 driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and the negative effects of the inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs.”

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $372,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 80,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.