Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in WEX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after acquiring an additional 227,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,448.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

