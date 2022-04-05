Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,576 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Xperi worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ XPER opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -37.74%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.