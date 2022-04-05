Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of PGT Innovations worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,102,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.