Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $8.34 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,465,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 936,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,760,000 after buying an additional 143,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

